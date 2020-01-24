Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) PT Raised to $75.00 at Raymond James

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.28.

RPD stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.44. 16,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,935. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average is $54.96. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $66.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.20. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $447,589.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,507.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,160,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,088 shares of company stock valued at $7,217,345. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 125.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 412.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 1,438.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

