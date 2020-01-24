Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDLV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 32,891.7% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $233,000.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

IDLV stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.58. 970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,867. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $35.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.