QYNO Trading Up 21.1% This Week (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, QYNO has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. One QYNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC. QYNO has a total market cap of $371.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About QYNO

QYNO (QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

