Qudian (NYSE:QD) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Qudian (NYSE:QD) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $3.80 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QD. Macquarie downgraded shares of Qudian from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. CICC Research cut shares of Qudian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Qudian in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qudian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BOCOM International began coverage on shares of Qudian in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.82 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Qudian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.81.

NYSE:QD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.38. 75,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,447,927. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61. Qudian has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Qudian had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 44.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Qudian will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Qudian in the third quarter worth $80,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qudian by 83.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the second quarter valued at $120,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

