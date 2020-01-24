Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Melissa B. Fisher Sells 1,000 Shares

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $84,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,771,423.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of QLYS opened at $87.01 on Friday. Qualys Inc has a 12-month low of $72.76 and a 12-month high of $97.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.37 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 27.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,532,000 after purchasing an additional 82,375 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 981,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 6.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.