QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QCOM. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.59 on Wednesday, reaching $89.41. The company had a trading volume of 568,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,016,153. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.98. The firm has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

