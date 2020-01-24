Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stake Trimmed by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Qorvo by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 509,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 32,226 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,357 shares in the company, valued at $10,999,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,702. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Qorvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qorvo from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Qorvo from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $118.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $118.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

