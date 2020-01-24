Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SNDE)

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

SNDE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities cut SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDE traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,261. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $36.70.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

