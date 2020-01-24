Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.78. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $54.65 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.46.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $438,593.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,945,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $301,346.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,431 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2,682.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 974,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 939,259 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $14,048,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $8,473,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 729,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 77,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 29.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,615 shares during the last quarter. 65.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

