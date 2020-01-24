Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Boosted by Analyst

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Iamgold in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Iamgold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Iamgold has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.16.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iamgold during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iamgold in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Iamgold in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $790,700.00.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

