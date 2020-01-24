Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Issued By B. Riley

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,908,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 53,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 4,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $217,505.55. Also, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,283,135.42. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,946 shares of company stock worth $3,373,492. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

