Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Amphenol in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on APH. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.23.

NYSE APH opened at $106.34 on Friday. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $82.92 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.53 and its 200 day moving average is $98.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 1,292.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,113 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total transaction of $5,524,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,524,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $613,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,994 shares of company stock worth $25,155,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

