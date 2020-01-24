Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Heska Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Heska in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk expects that the medical research company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heska’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. Heska had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 3.17%.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Heska from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.94. The stock had a trading volume of 247 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,649. Heska has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $110.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $836.30 million, a PE ratio of 230.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Heska by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Heska by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Heska by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Heska by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

