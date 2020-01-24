Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Boosted by KeyCorp

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – KeyCorp raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Instruments in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TXN. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Charter Equity lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $134.25 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.12 and a 200-day moving average of $124.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

