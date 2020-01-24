Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Increased by Analyst

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.19.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.05 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 198,445 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,546,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $257,526,000 after purchasing an additional 354,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,613,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $467,908,000 after purchasing an additional 306,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

