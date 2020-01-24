Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources Inc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.43. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 15.14%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,087,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 709,665 shares in the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

