Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.78. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.78 EPS.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $106.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $76.82 and a twelve month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 281,026 shares of company stock worth $28,179,260. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.