Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Issued By Wedbush

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

WTFC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.73. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Corp bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 162,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,312,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,482,000 after purchasing an additional 286,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

