PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) were down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, approximately 20 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 17,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92.

Get PUYI INC/ADR alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PUYI INC/ADR stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PUYI INC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PUYI INC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.