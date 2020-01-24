PutinCoin Price Down 52.8% This Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $81,583.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 52.8% against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00052602 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00073635 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,330.30 or 0.99974366 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00031985 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001697 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 980,915,869 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

