Pundi X NEM Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $589,726.00 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $2.16 million and $589,726.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X NEM token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Kryptono and Hotbit. During the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.90 or 0.03233644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00203868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029537 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00125296 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Token Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,823,694,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,659,779,197 tokens. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pundi X NEM Token Trading

Pundi X NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.