PUBLISH 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $61,054.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, PUBLISH has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. PUBLISH has a market cap of $345,261.00 and $61,054.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.69 or 0.03155150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00202655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029522 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00125141 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,729,166 tokens. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.