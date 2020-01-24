Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 241,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 206.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $93.72. 691,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,948. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.47. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

