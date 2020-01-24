Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 20.66%.

NASDAQ:PVBC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.86. Provident Bancorp has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $14.23.

PVBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point began coverage on Provident Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

