Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.27 and last traded at $17.75, approximately 884,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 711,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $807.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 6.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Provention Bio news, COO Eleanor Ramos acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. Insiders purchased 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $76,794 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 15,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

