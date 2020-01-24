PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (PBY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on June 15th

PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS (NYSE:PBY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

NYSE:PBY opened at $25.94 on Friday. PROSPECT CAPITAL 6.25 NTS has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81.

