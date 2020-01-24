Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PMOM) Shares Up 2.9%

Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PMOM)’s share price traded up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $29.85, 8,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 4,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38.

