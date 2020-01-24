President Energy (LON:PPC) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of President Energy (LON:PPC) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of President Energy in a research note on Monday.

Shares of PPC opened at GBX 4.05 ($0.05) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 million and a P/E ratio of 13.50. President Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.33 ($0.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31.

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

