Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Premier Financial Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

PFBI stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.36. 21 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.61. Premier Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 28.13%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 57,139 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 55,723 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 29,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 31.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

