Premier Asset Management LLC Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Premier Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,526 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 18,081 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 3.0% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,038 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 47,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum restated a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.86.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $252.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,084,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,759,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $131.00 and a twelve month high of $253.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

