Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 5,201 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Premier Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,643 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,589,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,046,000 after acquiring an additional 48,873 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,066,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,647,000 after acquiring an additional 191,276 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 915,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,891,000 after acquiring an additional 174,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.59. 26,658,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,993,092. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $160.99 and a 12 month high of $225.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

