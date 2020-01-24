Premier Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,455 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000. Premier Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.06. 38,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,580. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3096 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

