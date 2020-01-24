Premier Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Premier Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.5% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG traded down $12.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,474.50. The company had a trading volume of 78,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,136. The company has a market capitalization of $1,024.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,503.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,384.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,263.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $20,257,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,674,700 shares of company stock worth $336,637,779. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,515.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

