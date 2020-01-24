Premier Asset Management LLC Invests $7 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $7,002,000. Netflix accounts for 2.3% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 64.9% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $23.60 on Thursday, hitting $349.60. 18,164,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,937,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $325.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.73. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $410.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $377.58.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

