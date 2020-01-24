Premier Asset Management LLC Has $901,000 Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Premier Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,130 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Square by 13,789.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 146,578 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 67.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 271.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 53,359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 2.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,004,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 1,358.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQ traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,546,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,970,144. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.89. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -577.37, a PEG ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 3.30. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.41 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.85 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Square’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,403,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,743 shares of company stock worth $15,546,094. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.70.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

