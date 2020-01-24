Premier Asset Management LLC Has $574,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Premier Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 313.3% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $115.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,641,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,805,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.71. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $69.07 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.95.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

