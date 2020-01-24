Premier Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,081 Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 628,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cigna by 17.1% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 72,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded up $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $212.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,757. The firm has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.80. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $141.95 and a one year high of $214.44.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.38.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

