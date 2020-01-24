Premier Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,900 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 135.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John H. Schaefer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,819.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.70. 9,022,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,032,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 188.46% and a positive return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $152.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

