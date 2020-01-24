POA (POA) Market Cap Hits $2.58 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, POA has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. POA has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $62,764.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Bibox and Ethfinex.

About POA

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

POA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Bibox, Ethfinex, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

