Pluton (PLU) Price Tops $1.47 on Exchanges

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Pluton token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00017637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui and HitBTC. Pluton has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $3,100.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pluton has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.16 or 0.02995754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00200246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124467 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton launched on June 21st, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

