Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) PT Raised to $83.00

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its target price raised by Sidoti from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Get Plexus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.14. The company had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,987. Plexus has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $86.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average is $67.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plexus news, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $951,730.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,665.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,293 shares of company stock worth $14,551,812. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the second quarter valued at $347,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Plexus by 11.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 393,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after buying an additional 41,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Plexus by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Plexus by 75.8% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Plexus by 47.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after buying an additional 54,757 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.