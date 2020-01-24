Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $790-830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $821.36 million.Plexus also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLXS. Sidoti lifted their target price on Plexus from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Plexus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of Plexus stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $80.69. The stock had a trading volume of 827 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,987. Plexus has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $86.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $274,606.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,191,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $951,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,665.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,551,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

