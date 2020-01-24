PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

NYSE:AGS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,318. The company has a market capitalization of $406.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $79.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.36 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

