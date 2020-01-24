PiplCoin Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One PiplCoin token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $133,029.00 and $189.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

