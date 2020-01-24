Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Lowers Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR reduced its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in 3M were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Vista LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MMM shares. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.15. 2,622,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150,470. The stock has a market cap of $102.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.73. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

