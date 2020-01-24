Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Acquires 1,387 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $432.63. The stock had a trading volume of 86,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,744. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $429.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.63. The company has a market cap of $119.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.78%.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

