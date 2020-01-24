Phoenixcoin Market Cap Reaches $253,536.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $253,536.00 and approximately $59.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.34 or 0.01195233 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00052861 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031793 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00208493 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00073331 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001901 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.