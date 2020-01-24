PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) rose 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.77, approximately 575,101 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 850,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

PHAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 13.98 and a quick ratio of 13.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $161.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.51.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.00% and a negative net margin of 1,768.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

