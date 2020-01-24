Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Boosted by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 73.8% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 390.0% in the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 20.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% in the third quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.24. 16,272,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,908,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $222.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

