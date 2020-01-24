Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. Sells 2,443 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF comprises 7.0% of Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. owned about 1.92% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $13,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGW. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 349,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 28,441 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,426 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the period.

Shares of CGW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,947. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $42.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.80.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.6069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

